High around 80 for the next three days. Friday, the kickoff for the Summer Concert Series featuring Cook and Belle should be a perfect weather for an evening concert and all the First Friday activities going on around the downtown area. Saturday’s high is 79 and Sunday will reach 81 with intervals of clouds and sunshine.
Cook and Belle kick off concerts
Fan favorites Bret Cook and Michelle Belle Cook will start this year’s Summer Concert Series at Dickmann Town Centre Friday at 7:30 p.m. They put out a mix of country, soul, 60s and 70s, and gospel, something for the entire family. Bring your lawn chairs and come hungry. Pork Paradise will have its food truck available during the show.
Free hot dog Friday
Central Christian Church will once again have its Free Frankfurter Fridays each Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 10th and Jackson streets. Enter at the 10th Street door.
venues participating in First Friday
Visit the many downtown venues that are participating in this month’s First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. They include A Town Center, the Art Association of Madison County, Oakley Brothers Distillery, BYOB, Cultured Urban Winery, Creatures of Habit, Not So Secret Garden, Jackrabbit Coffee, Dapper Cat Cafe and the YMCA.
Last chance to see ‘Dear Brutus’
Mainstage Theatre’s production of “Dear Brutus” is in its final weekend. Show times are 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The theatre is located at 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson.
Phish to play next three days at Ruoff
Phish, the American rock band known for its eclectic set lists drawing from a 40-year catalog, has played nearly 30 shows at Ruoff Music Center. The band is back this year with show times at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Check livenation.com for tickets and upgrades. Ruoff is at 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville.